One person received serious injuries from a wreck at 6:40 p.m. June 30 in the 900 block of Northwest Highway 131.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a northbound 1998 Ford Explorer, driven by Joseph L. Specker, 34, Odessa, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 1995 Toyota, driven by Pointsetta T. Bunyar, 22, Oak Grove.
The patrol state both drivers wore safety devices.
MSHP information states the Johnson County Ambulance District transported Specker to Centerpoint with Serious injuries,
