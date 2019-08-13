A Johnson County ambulance transported Jeremy J. Baldwin, 45, Odessa, to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries following a wreck at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 12 in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 50, east of Northwest 1051st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2006 Dodge, driven by Baldwin, attempted to pass a 2012 Nissan, driven by Franclin C. Barnhill, 30, Sedalia, in the right lane while Barnhill was in the left lane.
The report states Baldwin's vehicle struck the front right of Barnhill's vehicle, traveled off the left side of the road and began to roll before coming to a rest in the median.
Barnhill's vehicle came to a "controlled" rest on the shoulder, according to the highway patrol.
Both drivers were reported to wear seat belts.
