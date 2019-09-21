A Holden man received moderate injuries from a wreck at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 17 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50, west of Country Road 250.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2013 Mack, driven by Michael B. Klesath, 27, Lake Tapawingo, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch and trees.
An occupant, Jesse D. Downs, 25, was reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
Both Klesath and Downs were reported to have worn safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Downs to Western Missouri Medical Center.
A second wreck was reported in the area about 13 minutes later at 2:18 p.m.
The MSHP reports a 2007 Pontiac, driven by Julia E. Bullard, 20, Warrensburg, slowed to yield for congested traffic and was struck from behind by a 2016 Mazda, driven by William J. Rhodes, 56, Warrensburg.
Both Rhodes and Bullard were reported to have worn safety devices.
JCAD transported Bullard to WMMC.
