The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian, Candilynn K. Schakenberg, 52, Windsor, received serious injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center after having her leg run over by a vehicle at 11:45 a.m. May 6 in the 100 block of Southeast Highway WW.
The patrol states the incident occurred when a westbound 2000 Ford F-150, driven by Kenneth S. Williams, 57, traveled out a gated area.
The MSHP states Schackenberg was holding the gate open.
Patrol information reports the trailer of the truck struck Schackenberg causing her to fall.
The MSHP states the vehicle then ran over Schackenberg's leg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.