The Missouri State Highway Patrol states two Johnson County residents received injuries from a wreck at 11:41 a.m. July 7 at Highway 58 and Southwest 100th Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred between a 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by Mae D. Kilmer, 67, Chilhowee, and a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Joyce E. Westerhold, 90, Centerview, while both vehicle were southbound on Highway 58.
MSHP information states the Mercury Grand Marquis was stopped in the roadway preparing to turn east onto Southwest 100th Road when the patrol states Kilmer became distracted in the Explorer and overtook and struck the back of the Grand Marquis.
The patrol states both drivers wore safety devices.
Patrol information states Kilmer received minor inures and refused treatment at the scene while Westerhold received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
