One person was moderately injured in a single-vehicle wreck Sept. 30 on Northwest 1421 Road south of Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2016 Harley Davidson, driven by Patrick J. Ford, 61, of Holden, approached a stop sign and began to skid and overturned.
Ford is reported to have worn a safety device and was transported by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center.
