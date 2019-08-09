Matthew T. Koch, 29, Kirksville, received moderate injuries from a wreck at 4:27 p.m. Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 50 at Route D.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Koch's 1991 Chrysler turned south on Route D while Glenn W. Koopman's, 69, Sedalia, 2020 Volvo Tractor Trailer traveled eastbound on Highway 50.
The Highway Patrol states Koch failed to yield to yield causing Koopman's vehicle to strike the passenger side of Koch's Chrysler.
The report states Koch's vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and stuck a yield sign.
Both drivers were reported to wear a safety device.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Koch to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.