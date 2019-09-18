Heather N. Early, 24, Grain Valley, received moderate injuries from a wreck at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 6 on Highway 58 near Southwest 200th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Early was northbound in a 2000 Buick when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a pole.
Early was reported to have worn a safety device.
EMS transported Early to Western Missouri Medical Center.
