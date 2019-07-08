The Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for answers after responding to the report of a wreck at 4:30 a.m. July 7 on Northeast 401st Road, 1,200 feet before Northeast 900th Road.
The Patrol states Christopher M. Latty, 25, Concordia, reports he was ejected from an unknown vehicle and transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by a private party.
The report states Latty did not wear a safety device.
The Highway Patrol states Latty or any witnesses were cooperating with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.