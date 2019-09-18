An occupant of a 2014 Thomas Bus is reported to have sustained minor injuries after the bus, driven by Holly M. Churchwell, 30, Warrensburg, struck a deer at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 11 on U.S. Highway 50 near Business Highway 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joseph A. Dicarlo, 12, Warrensburg, wore a safety device and received minor injuries during the wreck.
The patrol reports the occupant sought own treatment.
