The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck July 31 at Route BB and Route F.
The wreck occurred when a 1998 Dodge, driven by Robert S. Jensen, 25, Holden, was traveling southbound on Route BB and failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the road.
The patrol reports Jensen sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
The patrol reports Jensen did not wear a safety device.
