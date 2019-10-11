One person received minor injuries from a wreck at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 30 on Southeast 710th Road, east of Southeast 700th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a westbound 1992 Toyota Corolla, driven by Tyler C. Kramer, 17, Leeton, was reported to have traveled over the center of the roadway and collide head-on with an eastbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Diana K. Mullen, 61, Clinton.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
The report states Cramer received minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
