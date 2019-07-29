A Warrensburg woman received minor injuries from a wreck at 1:15 p.m. July 15 in the eastbound lane of Route DD at Southeast 421st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Terry L. Hillsman, 66, Warrensburg, slowed her 2005 Ford Taurus to make a right turn and was struck from behind by Jerod Wilgus', 39, Warrensburg, 2018 Nissan Sentra.
Both drivers were reported to wear safety devices.
EMS transported Hillsman to Western Missouri Medical Center with minor injuries.
