The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 15 to the report of a rear-end collision in the 100 block of Southwest Business Highway 13.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2010 Ford, driven by Timothy R. Sponseller, 21, Warrensburg, was attempting to turn into a driveway when a 2009 Chrysler, driven by Christian A. Hunold, 39, Warrensburg, is reported to have failed to yield causing Hunold's to collide with the rear of Sponseller's vehicle.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
Hunold was reported to have had minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
