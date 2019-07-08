The Missouri State Highway patrol reports minore injuries from a wreck at 12:40 a.m. July 5 on Highway 2, .3 miles east of Highway 131.
The Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Jessica M. Hayes', 31, Holden, 2006 Dodge encountered water over the roadway and hydroplaned off the road.
The Patrol reports the vehicle overturned, struck a fence and landed right side up, partially blocking the roadway.
Hayes was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported by ambulance to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.