Kimberly M. Rehbock, 17, Knob Noster, sustained minor injuries from a wreck at 3:17 p.m. Sept. 16 on U.S. Highway 50 at Route MM.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred in the westbound lanes when a 1999 Pontiac, driven by Rehbock, overtook a 2019 Chevrolet, driven by Belva J. Farnsworth, 73, Warrensburg, and struck the Chevrolet in the rear.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Rehbock to Bothwell Hospital with minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.