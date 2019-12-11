The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Bradley A. Comer, 52, Warrensburg, to Western Missouri Medical Center with minor injuries following a wreck at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 7 on eastbound Highway DD at Knob Noster State Park.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2001 Ford F150, driven by Brett T. Jones, 28, Warrensburg, struck the rear of a 2019 Ram 2500, driven by Michala H. Comer, 49, Warrensburg.
Bradley Comer was a passenger in Michala Comer's vehicle.
All three involved were reported to have worn safety devices.
