One person was reported to have sustained minor injuries from a wreck at 11:57 p.m. April 6 on westbound U.S. Highway 50, west of Northeast Highway P.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Kenneth D. Brickey, 33, Knob Noster, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 and struck a westbound 2017 Chevrolet, driven by Emily A. Greer, 23, Centerview.
The patrol reports Greer's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The MSHP reports Greer wore a safety device while it is unknown if Brickey did.
The report states Greer received minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Western Missouri Medical Center.
