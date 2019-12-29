Two Warrensburg residents received minor injuries from a single-vehicle wreck at 1:17 p.m. Dec. 26 on eastbound U.S. Highway 50 near Blackwater.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Constance L. Sievers, 76, fell asleep at the wheel of a 2011 Nissan causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway, cross a county road, travel down an embankment, strike a tree and overturn.
The patrol reports both Siever and a passenger, Alexandrea C. Delos Reyes, 23, wore safety devices, received minor injuries and were transported by private party to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.