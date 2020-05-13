Two Warrensburg residents were reported to have received minor injuries from a wreck at 9:06 p.m. May 1 on eastbound U.S. Highway 50, west of Thompson Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Reports the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2004 Ford Focus, driven by Sondra J. Sigmund, 45, Warrensburg, struck a deer and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder.
Both Sigmund and a passenger, Kira S. Eckhoff, 21, Warrensburg, were both reported to have worn safety devices, according to the MSHP.
The patrol states Eckhoff refused treatment at the scene while Sigmund was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
