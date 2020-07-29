The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle wreck July 27 on Highway 58 south of Highway 50.
The patrol reports a 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by Loren E. Moore, 43, of Warrensburg, traveled through moving water over the roadway and lost control, traveling off the side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The patrol reports Moore wore a safety devise.
