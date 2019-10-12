Kristopher R. Draisey, 41, Lexington, received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center after a wreck at 6:05 a.m. Oct. 2 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 121st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Draisey turned his 2007 Kia Optima onto the highway from Northwest 121st Road and was struck from behind by Kari Stuer's, 29, Warrensburg, 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
