The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Bo R. Hendren, 23, Leeton, was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center via private vehicle with minor injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 6:13 a.m. May 4 on Highway 13, north of Southeast 21st Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when a northbound 2008 Freightliner, driven by Hendren, traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
The MSHP states Hendren did not wear a safety device.
