Alexandria R. Weiss, 23, Leeton, received minor injuries from a wreck at 1:02 p.m. March 9 on Route Y at Highway 127 in Pettis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Weiss, was eastbound when it traveled into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by William E. Everett, 47, La Monte, that was northbound on Highway 127.
The patrol reports the Suburban struck the Cavalier in the side causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway.
The MSHP report states the Suburban struck a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.
The report states both drivers wore safety devices and received minor injuries.
Pettis County EMS transported Everett to Bothwell and Weiss to Western Missouri Medical Center.
