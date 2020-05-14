A Knob Noster resident was reported to have received serious injuries from a wreck at 12:45 a.m. May 9 on U.S. Highway 50, west of Northeast County Road 651.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Reports the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet, driven by Joshua R. Leckey, 36, Knob Noster, traveled off the left side of the before returning to the road.
The patrol states the vehicle then began to skid and traveled off the right side of the roadway causing the front bumper to strike a ditch and the rotate clockwise.
MSHP information reports Lackey, who was reported to have not worn a safety device, was ejected through the front windshield.
The patrol reports the vehicle then began to overturn and came to rest of its wheels facing west.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Lackey to Centerpointe Medical Center.
