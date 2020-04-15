Gregory S. Beard, 36, Knob Noster, received minor injuries from a wreck at 5:44 p.m. April 12 on West South Street at South Warren Street.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a northbound 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Torrie M. Shelly, 19, Warrensburg, was stopped on South Warren Street and a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by Beard, was treveling westbound on West South Street.
The patrol states Shelly's vehicle proceeded through the intersection and struck Beard's vehicle with both vehicles coming to rest in the intersection.
The MSHP states both drivers wore safety device.
