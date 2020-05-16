A Sedlia resident was killed during a wreck at 11:25 p.m. May 1 in Pettis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred in Pettis County when a 2017 Polaris RZR S, driven by Joseph G. Schwermer, 32, Knob Noster, was traveling north through a heavily wooded area when it traveled down a steep embankment and ejected Mariah K. Nevils, 28, Sedalia, an occupant.
Pettis County Coroner Robert Smith pronounced Nevils dead on the scene.
Schwermer was reported to have received minor injuries while another occupant, Joshua R. Elam, 32, Sedalia, was reported to have received moderate injuries, state the MSHP.
Elam, Nevils andSchwermer were reported to have not worn safety devices, according to the patrol.
The Patrol states a Pettis County Ambulance transported Elam and Schwermer to Research Medical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.