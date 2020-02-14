Kenneth J. Meierhofer, 52, Knob Noster, received serious injuries from a wreck at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 30 on eastbound at I-70 at Highway MM.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Meierhofer's 2016 Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck trees.
The report states he wore a safety device and was transported to Centerpoint by Sni Valley EMS.
