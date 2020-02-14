Matthew A. Lee, 32, Knob Noster, received minor injuries from a wreck at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 4 on Route A in Bates County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Lee's 1999 Toyota Corolla was westbound on Route A when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, stuck an embankment and overturned.
The patrol reports Lee did not wear a safety device and was transported to Bates County Memorial Hospital by Bates County EMS.
