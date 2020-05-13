The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Johnson Count EMS transported Brenden A. Smith, 18, Kingsville, to Centerpoint with moderate injuries following a wreck at noon on May 2 in the 1600 block of Northwest 100th Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when an eastbound KTM dirtbike, driven by Smith, struck a dog in the roadway and ejected Smith.
The MSHP states Smith did not wear a safety device.
