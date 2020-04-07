Pamela J. Gross, 58, Kingsville, received moderate injuries and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center following a wreck at 4 p.m. April 4 on Route Z.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 1996 Geo Metro, driven by Gross, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, returned to the roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway where it then struck another ditch and a tree.
The patrol reports Gross did not wear a safety device.
