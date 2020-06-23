The Johnson County Ambulance District transported a Hutchinson, Kansas, resident to Western Missouri medical Center with minor injuries following a wreck at 5:23 p.m. June 13 in Johnson County on Business Highway 13 north of County Road Northeast 375.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol state the wreck occurred when a southbound 2013 Kia Soul, driven by Pedro Grande, 57, Marshall, crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2015 Ford Escape, driven by Luann M. Dixon, 22, Hutchinson, Kansas.
The patrol states both vehicles came to rest off the roadway and that both drivers wore safety devices.
MSHP states Dixon received minor injuries from the wreck and was transported to WMMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.