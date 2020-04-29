Kelly J. Spero, Kansas City, Kansas, received minor injuries from a wreck at 8:25 a.m. April 28 at Highway AA in Johnson County, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2020 Kenworth Truck, driven by Spero, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then returned to the roadway.
The patrol state Spero over corrected, causing the to travel off the left side of the roadway, strike a ditch and overturn.
MSHP information states Spero wore a safety device and was transported from the scene by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.