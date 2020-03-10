A Warrensburg juvenile received moderate injuries from a wreck at 4:55 p.m. March 7 on Southeast 201st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2000 Mercury, driven by the 16-year-old juvenile, lost traction and began to slide on the loose gravel.
The patrol reports the juvenile over corrected the vehicle.
The report states the vehicle returned to the roadway, crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway, struck a fence and overturned onto the passenger's side in the a creek.
The patrol reports the juvenile did not wear a safety device, received moderate injuries and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.