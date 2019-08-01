A Lineville, Iowa, man was injured from a wreck at 9:50 a.m. July 22 in the northbound lane of Highway 13 near Highway DD.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the single-vehicle wreck occurred when a 2006 Freightliner driven by Gary A. Brown, 60, Lineville, Iowa, failed to negotiate a roundabount.
The Patrol reports Brown wore a safety device.
MSHP information states Brown received minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
