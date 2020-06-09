The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the Johnson County Ambulance District transported Shannon E. Meyer, 56, Independence, to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries following a wreck at 8:40 p.m. June 7 on westbound U.S. Highway 50, just west of Route Z.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when an unknown vehicle merged into the left lane causing a 2002 Lincoln, driven by Meyer, to run off the roadway.
The MSHP states the Lincoln over corrected and it overturned, coming to rest on its top.
The patrol states Meyer wore a safety device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.