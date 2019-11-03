Destiny J. Crain, 23, Holden, received minor injuries from a wreck at 12:38 p.m. Oct. 29 in the eastbound lane on Highway 58 at Southeast 601st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Herman K. Suhr, 77, Concordia, attempted to pass a Crain's 2016 Hyundi, changed lanes and struck the Hyundai as it transitioned back to the other lane.
The patrol reports both driver wore safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Crain to Western Missouri Medical Center.
