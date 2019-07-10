Jaren O. Bockover, 19, Holden, received serious injuries from a wreck at 10:40 p.m. June 9 on U.S. Highway 50, 1/10 of a mile east of 501st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bockover was not wearing a safety device when his 2019 Jeep stuck a guardrail, overturned and landed on its top after initially leaving the roadway, over-correcting and returning to the roadway.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Bockover to Research Main - Kansas City.
