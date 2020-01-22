A Holden resident received serious injuries from a wreck at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, on U.S. Highway 50, west of Highway 131.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred between a westbound 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Alan D. Daniels, 58, Knob Noster, and an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Sandra D. Haught, 65, Holden.
The patrol report states Daniels lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, slid off the left side of the roadway and into the median.
The report states Daniels' vehicle traveled into the eastbound lanes on U.S. Highway 50 and struck Haught's vehicle head-on.
The MSHP states Daniels wore a safety device while it is uncertain if Haught did.
Haught was reported to have received serious injuries and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Hospital.
Daniels was reported to have received minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.
