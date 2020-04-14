Phillip D. Hon, 50, Holden, received moderate injuries and was transported to St. Luke's on the Plaza by the Johnson County Ambulance District following a wreck at 3:40 p.m. April 9 on U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 1421st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes on U.S. Highway 50 when a 2000 Toyota Forerunner, driven by Hon, slowed to navigate a turn when a 2016 Toyota truck, driven by Mitchell D. Gray, 26, Lee's Summit, failed to slow and struck the rear of Hon's vehicle.
The patrol states Hon's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest on the passenger's side while Gray's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest.
The patrol reports both drivers wore safety devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.