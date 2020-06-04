Tyler G. Jeffers, 19, Holden, received minor injuries and was transported by a Johnson County Ambulance to Western Missouri Medical Center following a wreck at 10:49 a.m. May 29 on Southwest 200th Road, west of Southwest 871st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a 2001 Jeep, driven by Jeffers, drove off the road to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle in the wrong lane, and then the Jeep struck the ground.
The patrol states Jeffers wore a safety device.
