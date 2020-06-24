The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the Johnson County Ambulance District transported Austin M. Duffey, 17, Holden, to St. Lukes with moderate injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 12:20 p.m. June 21 on Southwest Route VV, east of Southwest 871st Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet, driven by Duffey, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox and came to a rest.
The MSHP states Duffey wore a safety device.
