The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured in a wreck at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 11 in the eastbound lanes on U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 1251st Road.
The MSHP reports the wreck occurred when a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Robert C. Martin, 47, Holden, slowed to make a left turn into a crossover when it was struck from behind by a 2014 Ford F150, driven by Mark A. Thatcher, 59, Lee's Summit.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
The MSHP reports a Johnson County ambulance transported Martin to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries while Thatcher was reported to have received minor injuries and refused treatment on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.