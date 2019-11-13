Jasmine D. Rockwell, 21, Grain Valley, received moderate injuries Nov. 11 from a wreck at 8:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 1438 Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Victoria A. Miller, 61, Warrensburg, lost control of her 2005 Toyota Tundra on the ice-covered roadway of westbound Highway 50.
The patrol reports the vehicle traveled across the median and struck an eastbound 2015 GMC Terrain, driven by Rockwell, head on.
The MSHP reports the Tundra overturned after impact.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
A Johnson County ambulance transported Rockwell to Western Missouri Medical Center.
