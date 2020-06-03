Johnson County EMS transported Jordan D. Shumaker, 20, Marietta, Georgia, to Centerpoint Hospital following a wreck at 9:45 p.m. May 25 in the 600 block of Highway 23.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Shumaker lost control of his 2011 Kawasaki while southbound on Highway 23.
The patrol states that Shumkaer losing control of the Kawasaki caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road way, strike and embankment and eject Shumaker from the vehicle.
The MSHP states Shumaker wore a safety device.
