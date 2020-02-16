Four Johnson County residents received injuries from a wreck at 4:26 p.m. Feb. 11 on Highway 58.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred between a southbound 2013 RAM 1500, driven by Jeffrey E. Brown, 33, Warrensburg, and a northbound 2018 Jeep Latitude, driven by Margaret J. Benitez, 27, Warrensburg.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred when Brown's vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Benitez' vehicle.
The MSHP report states Brown, Benitez and two occupants in Benitez' vehicle, Krystopher M. Costanzo, 22, Centerview, and Nathaniel G. Rodgers, 19, Warrensburg, all wore safety devices.
The report states Brown sustained serious injuries, Rodgers sustained minor injuries and Benitez and Costanzo sustained moderate injuries.
All four people were transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.