Four people from Cole Camp were injured during a wreck at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 15 in the northbound lane of Highway 58.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Kaylee M. Jackson, 23, lost control of her 2019 Subaru causing it to travel off the side of the roadway and overturn.
An occupant, Gerilyn N. Barnett, 66, received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Jackson and two occupants, Judith LeCroy, 69, and Mary M. LeCroy, were all reported to have received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Barnett and Judith LeCroy were reported not to have worn safety devices while Jackson and Mary LeCroy were reported to have worn safety devices.
