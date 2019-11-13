Three people from Garden City and one person from Emma received injuries from a wreck at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 2.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2011 Subaru, driven by Joseph T. Dowdy, 21, Garden City, on Highway 2 failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Steven W. Schelp, 66, Emma, on Highway 13.
The patrol reports Dowdy and two passengers, Jessica M. Hale, 23, Garden City, and Michael A. Wasapta, 23, Garden City, were all reported to have worn safety devices.
Wasapta and Dowdy were reported to have received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
Hale was reported to have received moderate injuries. Johnson County crews transported Hale to Research Medical.
Schelp was reported to have not worn a safety device and received minor injuries. A Johnson County Ambulance transported Schelp to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.