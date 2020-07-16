Five people were reported injured following a wreck at 9 p.m. July 11 at U.S. Highway 50 and Route FF.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred between a southbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by a 15-year-old Sedalia resident, and a westbound 2016 Ford Escape, driven by Justin M. Herr, 20, Versailles.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when the Dodge Journey attempted to cross U.S. Highway 50 and entered into the path of the Ford Escape.
MSHP information states the Escape hit the driver's side of the Journey.
The patrol states the Journey came to rest in the right lane of westbound U.S. Highway 50 while the Escape traveled across the median and came to rest in the left lane of eastbound U.S. Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states both drivers received serious injuries.
The juvenile driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center and Herr was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
The MSHP states three other passengers in the Dodge Journey received injuries and were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
The patrol states a six-year-old juvenile passenger, Sedalia, and a 15-year-old juvenile passenger, Concordia, both received minor injuries while a third passenger, Katherin J. Chapin, 38, Sedalia, received moderate injuries.
The MSHP states all five people injured wore safety devices.
