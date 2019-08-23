Fayth L. Caldwell, 19, Emma, received moderate injuries from a wreck at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on Northeast 175th Road, west of Northeast 151st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the wreck occurred Caldwell attempted to make a turn in her 2017 Ford to avoid an uninvolved vehicle blocking the lane.
The report states Caldwell's vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck a ditch.
The MSHP reports Caldwell wore a safety device.
Johnson County EMS transported Caldwell to Western Missouri medical Center.
